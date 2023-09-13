MN 23 5021/ALEMO Published 5:51 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

Notice is hereby given that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 26, 2007

MORTGAGOR: Didumo Alemo, an unmarried woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Accredited Home Lenders, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: July 31, 2007

Mower County Recorder

Document #: A000561089

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

Said mortgage was assigned to Christiana Trust, a division of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee with respect to NRPL Trust 2014-1 on March 14, 2018 and said assignment was recorded on July 23, 2019 and given Document Number A646920 and subsequently assigned to MTGLQ Investors, L.P. on April 25, 2018 and said assignment was recorded on July 23, 2019 and given document number A646921 and subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2021-GS2 on March 8, 2023 and said assignment was recorded on March 29, 2023 and given document number A674603.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

LOT TWELVE (12), BLOCK THIRTEEN (13) IN WOODLAWN PARK ADDITION TO THE CITY OF AUSTIN, MOWER COUNTY, MINNESOTA

PARCEL ID #: 34-790-1600

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 910 5th Street Northwest, Austin, MN 55912

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT ID NO.: 100176107061489307

LENDER OR BROKER: Accredited Home Lenders, Inc.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: N/A

CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $109,400.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $90,700.42

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on said Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover that debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; that all conditions precedent to foreclose of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debt secures thereby have been fulfilled;

PURSUANT to the power of sale therein contained, said Mortgage will be foreclosed and the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 28, 2023 at 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Sheriff’s office, 201 First Street NE, Main Lobby, Austin , MN 55912

to pay the debt the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of sale by the mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 of the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes sections 580.23 is March 28, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

MORTGAGOR RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Dated: August 8, 2023

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2021-GS2

Mortgagee

Kenneth J. Johnson

Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074

Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650

Chicago, IL 60602

Phone 312-541-9710/Fax 312-541-9711

Albert Lea Tribune: Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sep. 6, 13 and 20, 2023

