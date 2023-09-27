PUBLIC HEARING Published 9:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing on October 10, 2023 at approximately 5:01 PM at the Shell Rock River

Watershed District located at 305 S 1 st Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007 to review plans for the Fountain Lake In-Lake Habitat Restoration. The goals of this project are to create in-lake and shoreline habitat structures for improved fisheries habitat. Financing for this project comes from the Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. All persons who might be affected by the proposed project or who may be interested in the prosed project may appear and be heard.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING