Riverland Theatre announces upcoming season Published 6:29 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Riverland Community College Theatre Director Lindsey Duoos Williams has announced the 2023-24 theatre season. The shows this year will include two musicals, a new play and a showcase of Riverland student work. Tickets are now on sale.

The season opens Oct. 11 with “Urinetown, the Musical.” In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. “Urinetown” is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. “Urinetown, the Musical” is directed by Duoos Williams.

The second production is “The Spotlight, an evening of performances showcasing Riverland Theatre students.” This will take place Dec. 1 and 2 for an entertaining evening of scenes, monologues and songs performed by Riverland Theatre students as they prepare to attend the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Susan V. Hansen will direct.

“Photograph 51” opens Feb. 28. London, 1953. Scientists are on the verge of discovering what they call the secret of life: the DNA double helix. Providing the key is driven young physicist Rosalind Franklin. A chorus of physicists relives the chase, revealing the unsung achievements of this trail-blazing, fiercely independent woman. But if the double helix was the breakthrough of the 20th century, then what kept Franklin out of the history books? “Photograph 51” looks at the woman who cracked DNA and asks what is sacrificed in the pursuit of science, love and a place in history. “Photograph 51” is directed by Hansen.

Closing out the season is “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schultz, with book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Happiness is great musical theater. With charm, wit and heart, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship. Duoos Williams directs.

Tickets are available online at www.riverland.edu/tickets, or by phone. To receive more information, call the Riverland Theatre Box Office at (507) 433-0595, email boxoffice@riverland.edu, or visit the web site and download the brochure at www.riverland.edu/theatre.

Individual ticket prices for “Urinetown, the Musical” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” are $16 and $13 for “The Spotlight” and “Photograph 51.” Riverland students receive two free tickets to each production.