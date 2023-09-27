Robert H. Lauer

Robert Lauer was born October 11, 1938 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Henry and Irma (Cordes)  Lauer. He died July 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona following a very brief illness.

Bob was proud to have served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years. Following  his military service he earned a degree in Education through Minnesota State University and  began his career as the high school audio visual director in Tracy, Minnesota and teaching  physics. It was there he met Carroll Palmer and joined Carroll in his audio visual sales company  selling to schools in northern Minnesota. As life took it’s turns he joined Control Data as a  Quality Engineer where he met Tonia – their shared belief in “doing it right” led them to focus on  customer quality and service. Subsequently he took his quality engineering onto Harris Printing  Press and Scotsman Ice Machines. Ultimately Bob was one of the first Certified Quality  Engineers in the country. Bob drew his greatest sense of accomplishment from owning and  operating a personal computer business that manufactured computers for individuals and  businesses in the Albert Lea, MN area. Many friends and customers referred to him as the  “oldest” computer guy in Freeborn County, a compliment he graciously accepted.

Bob is survived by his wife, Tonia, of almost 47 years, his children from a previous marriage:  John Lauer, Rayan (Larry) McMackin, and granddaughter Lauren McMackin all of New Ulm, MN,  and also survived by his buddy Tuxedo – rescued from the Animal League of Green Valley,  sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Paul & Judy Tamisiea, Bonnie Veth, and Chris and Sharon  Ames in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents,  his sister Erma Jean Sviene, brothers-in-law Buddy Sviene and Ed Veth.

Bob’s friend Dick took him on an adventure to Southern Arizona in 2017 where he discovered  and fell in love with Green Valley. Shortly thereafter Bob and Toni became residents of Green  Valley. Bob was a true “Renaissance” man.” He continued learning throughout his entire life –  always researching and learning whether it was about classic cars, healthy recipes, or learning  more about his most recent health challenges. He quickly became the neighborhood “expert”  assisting with troubleshooting phone and computer challenges. Bob thoroughly enjoyed doing  for others including making and sharing his famous barbecued ribs, especially at the Clear Lake  cabin.

When friends and family learned of Bob’s passing they sent condolences and memories of Bob  reflecting on his unique sense of humor, his kindness to people and animals, and his love of  learning. He regularly enjoyed a glass of “red” with neighbors and friends. And no doubt he will  have a glass in hand for us when we join him.

Memorial services were held in Green Valley, AZ on September 25 (Bob & Tonia’s 47th  wedding anniversary). A service will be held on October 11 beginning with Mass at 2 pm at St.  Theodore Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Theodore Cemetery followed by a reception at  Three Oaks Winery for friends and family. Memorials in Bob’s honor may be directed to the  Animal League of Green Valley (https://talgv.org/ ), St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea,  MN (https://sttheo.org/ ) Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley, AZ  (https://www.olvgv.org/ ) and Mosaic (https://www.mosaicinfo.org/ )

3:1 Ecclesiastes “There is an appointed time for everything, and every affair under the  heavens”

