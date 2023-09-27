Robert H. Lauer

Robert Lauer was born October 11, 1938 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Henry and Irma (Cordes) Lauer. He died July 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona following a very brief illness.

Bob was proud to have served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years. Following his military service he earned a degree in Education through Minnesota State University and began his career as the high school audio visual director in Tracy, Minnesota and teaching physics. It was there he met Carroll Palmer and joined Carroll in his audio visual sales company selling to schools in northern Minnesota. As life took it’s turns he joined Control Data as a Quality Engineer where he met Tonia – their shared belief in “doing it right” led them to focus on customer quality and service. Subsequently he took his quality engineering onto Harris Printing Press and Scotsman Ice Machines. Ultimately Bob was one of the first Certified Quality Engineers in the country. Bob drew his greatest sense of accomplishment from owning and operating a personal computer business that manufactured computers for individuals and businesses in the Albert Lea, MN area. Many friends and customers referred to him as the “oldest” computer guy in Freeborn County, a compliment he graciously accepted.

Bob is survived by his wife, Tonia, of almost 47 years, his children from a previous marriage: John Lauer, Rayan (Larry) McMackin, and granddaughter Lauren McMackin all of New Ulm, MN, and also survived by his buddy Tuxedo – rescued from the Animal League of Green Valley, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Paul & Judy Tamisiea, Bonnie Veth, and Chris and Sharon Ames in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Erma Jean Sviene, brothers-in-law Buddy Sviene and Ed Veth.

Bob’s friend Dick took him on an adventure to Southern Arizona in 2017 where he discovered and fell in love with Green Valley. Shortly thereafter Bob and Toni became residents of Green Valley. Bob was a true “Renaissance” man.” He continued learning throughout his entire life – always researching and learning whether it was about classic cars, healthy recipes, or learning more about his most recent health challenges. He quickly became the neighborhood “expert” assisting with troubleshooting phone and computer challenges. Bob thoroughly enjoyed doing for others including making and sharing his famous barbecued ribs, especially at the Clear Lake cabin.

When friends and family learned of Bob’s passing they sent condolences and memories of Bob reflecting on his unique sense of humor, his kindness to people and animals, and his love of learning. He regularly enjoyed a glass of “red” with neighbors and friends. And no doubt he will have a glass in hand for us when we join him.

Memorial services were held in Green Valley, AZ on September 25 (Bob & Tonia’s 47th wedding anniversary). A service will be held on October 11 beginning with Mass at 2 pm at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Theodore Cemetery followed by a reception at Three Oaks Winery for friends and family. Memorials in Bob’s honor may be directed to the Animal League of Green Valley (https://talgv.org/ ), St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea, MN (https://sttheo.org/ ) Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley, AZ (https://www.olvgv.org/ ) and Mosaic (https://www.mosaicinfo.org/ )

3:1 Ecclesiastes “There is an appointed time for everything, and every affair under the heavens”