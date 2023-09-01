Scoreboard: Sept. 1, 2023 Published 5:12 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

TODAY

Volleyball: Albert Lea at Rochester Volleyball Center, 8 a.m. (tournament)

Lake Mills at Algona, 9 a.m. (tournament)

TUESDAY

Volleyball: Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Alden-Conger at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.

Martin Luther-GHEC at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

United South Central at Madelia, 7 p.m.

Kingsland at Glenville-Emmons, 6:45 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Rockford, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Albert Lea at Austin, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Austin at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis: United South Central at Sibley East, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday results

Football

Randolph 14, NRHEG 0

RN 8 0 6 0 – 14

NR 0 0 0 0 – 0

Volleyball

Alden-Conger 3, Hayfield 0

Alden-Conger def. Hayfield 25-15, 25-18, 25-15

Glenville-Emmons 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0

Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle-Pacelli 25-13, 25-15, 25-23

Girls tennis

Maple River 6, United South Central 1

Singles

1. Ally Mersman (MR) def. Brylee Nuebauer, 6-1, 6-2

2. Macy Sohre (MR) def. Ivy O’Rourke, 6-0, 6-0

3. Tabitha Barkosky (MR) def. Caitlin Rheingans, 6-1, 6-2

4. Norah Davis (MR) def. Claire Schimek, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Lauren Hansen/Addison Mithun (USC) def. Kelsey Jaeger/Ellie Braaten, 6-4, 6-3

2. Madison Ward/Brooke Reuter (MR) def. Maya Hansen/Olivia Bungum, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4

3. Claire Langworthy/Kate Davis (MR) def. Eva Hernandez/Julianna Clore, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Girls swim and dive

Rochester Mayo 93, Albert Lea 66

200-yard medley relay: Hailey Deming, Mckenzie Fields, Hatty Adams, Emery Brouwers (third, 2:09.20

200-yard medley relay: Kylie Lee, Lilly Elmer, Emille Troster, Amiah Larsen (fifth, 2:39.76)

200-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma (fourth, 2:35.17)

200-yard freestyle: Claire Stockwell (fifth, 2:49.98)

200-yard individual medley: Emery Brouwers (fourth, 2:39.94)

50-yard freestyle: Emille Troster (fourth, 31.16)

50-yard freestyle: Lilly Elmer (fifth, 31.33)

One-meter diving: Myla Wright (third, 82.85)

One-meter diving: Hannah Barclay (fourth, 1.04)

100-yard butterfly: Hatty Adams (fourth, 1:20.17)

100-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers (first, 59.28)

100-yard freestyle: Mckenzie Fields (fourth, 1:07.99)

500-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma (fourth, 6:46.27)

200-yard freestyle relay: Mckenzie Fields, Claire Stockwell, Lilly Elmer, Erin Boorsma (fourth, 2:05.39)

100-yard backstroke: Kylie Lee (fourth, 1:35.98)

100-yard backstroke: Chaise Harmdierks (fifth, 1:49.57)

100-yard breaststroke: Mckenzie Fields (fourth, 1:30.42)

100-yard breaststroke: Hatty Adams (fifth, 1:38.01)

400-yard freestyle relay: Emilie Troster, Elizabeth Reule, Chaise Harmdierks, Kylie Lee (fourth, 6:08.77)

Tuesday results

Volleyball

Alden-Conger 3, NRHEG 0

Alden-Conger def. NRHEG 25-18, 25-6, 25-22

NRHEG stats: Gabby Schlaak 3 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Cam Van Maldeghem 2 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Izzy Stadheim 1 assist, 3 digs; Tayler Schmidt 3 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Hallie Schultz 9 assists, 5 blocks, 7 digs; Keira Lenort 2 kills, 4 blocks; Madi Murray 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Faith Nielsen 1 kill, 10 digs

Boys cross country

Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic (16 teams)

Team standings

1. Lake Mills 57

2. Forest City 60

3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74

4. North Butler 127

5. Central Springs 160

…

NA Northwood-Kensett

Lake Mills individuals

2. Justin Rygh, 17:47.99

5. Kade Van Roekel, 18:01.67

6. Knute Rogne, 18:05.76

16. Hayden Thompson, 19:11.73

28. Caleb Skogen, 20:20.85

Northwood-Kensett individuals

56. Zach Heiken, 22:29.66

Girls cross country

Lake Mills and Northwood-Kensett at Newman Catholic (16 teams)

Team standings

1. Forest City 65

2. Iowa Falls 83

3. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 99\

4. Osage 112

5. Central Springs 114

…

10. Lake Mills 252

NA Northwood-Kensett

Lake Mills individuals

50. Kyla Johanson, 26:40.56

54. Mya Peterson, 26:53.45

60. Kara Renneker, 27:11.74

62. Gabrielis Santiago-Rodriguez, 27:29.72

68. Anna Stene, 27:56.28

Northwood-Kensett individuals

56. Macy Thorson, 27:07.35

59. Lexi Hanson, 27:11.42

63. Merrin Hanson, 27:30.81

Monday’s results

Boys cross country

Albert Lea at home (7 teams)

Team standings

1. Rochester Mayo 45

2. Owatonna 46

3. Stewartville 104

4. Faribault 107

5. Albert Lea 110

Albert Lea individuals

7. Andrew Tshcoll, 18:10.3

10. Isaiah McGaffey, 18:51.9

28. Noah McGaffey, 20:44.6

31. Caden Hanke, 20:59.1

63. Jacob Miller, 23:22.5

Girls cross country

Albert Lea at home (7 teams)

Team standings

1. Owatonna 32

2. Faribault 48

3. Austin 86

4. Stewartville 106

5. Rochester Mayo 120

…

NA Albert Lea

Albert Lea individuals

17. Elle Schulz, 23:51.7

18. Mya Hanke, 23:52.9