Scoreboard: Sept. 5, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule
THURSDAY
Volleyball: Alden-Conger at St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
NRHEG at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Glenville-Emmons at Grand Meadow, 6:30 p.m.
Eagle Grove at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Winona at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Winona, 7 p.m.
Girls swim and dive: Northfield at Albert Lea, 6 p.m.
Girls tennis: Tri-City United at United South Central, 4:15 p.m.
Boys and girls cross country: NRHEG at Hayfield, 4:15 p.m.
United South Central at Tri-City United, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Albert Lea at New Ulm, 7 p.m.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7 p.m.
Randolph at United South Central, 7 p.m.
Harris Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at Faribault, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football: Norwood Young America at NRHEG, 1 p.m.
Volleyball: Alden-Conger at Hayfield, 8:30 a.m. (invitational)
Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Central Springs, 9 a.m. (tournament)
Girls tennis: Austin and Worthington at United South Central, 9 a.m.
Saturday’s results
Boys cross country
Albert Lea and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Paul Metcalf Invitational (15 teams)
Team standings
1. Luverne 59
2. Mountain Lake Area – Comfrey 105
3. MCC/F 106
4. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet 147
5. Fairmont 157
…
9. Albert Lea 194
NA United South Central
Albert Lea individuals
12. Isaiah McGaffey, 17:12
16. Andrew Tscholl, 17:28
54. Noah McGaffey, 19:57
55. Caden Hanke, 19:59
74. Jackson Dresher, 21:38
United South Central/Alden-Conger individuals
82. Isaac Hartman, 22:34
90. Joshua Brooks, 23:02
107. Benjamin Schwartz, 26:59
Girls cross country
Albert Lea and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Paul Metcalf Invitational (15 teams)
Team standings
1. Mountain Lake Area – Comfrey 55
2. Jackson County Central 67
3. Fairmont 72
4. Adrian/Ellsworth 102
5. MCC/F 112
…
6. United South Central/Alden-Conger 139
NA Albert Lea
Albert Lea individuals
5. Elle Schulz, 21:26
23. Mya Hanke, 23:48
United South Central/Alden-Conger individuals
12. Alexis Guenther, 22:43
33. Emma Johnson, 25:12
43. Clare Kruse, 26:29
44. Danika Diekmann, 26:32
66. Kayla Thunstedt, 32:14
Friday’s results
Football
St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 35, Grand Meadow 6
ACGE 0 7 14 14 – 35
GM 0 0 6 0 – 6
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats:
PASSING – Landon Mattson 4/9-148 yards, 2 TD
RUSHING – Weston Anderson 11-122 yards, 2 TD; Darin Linn 15-72 yards, 1 TD; Landon Mattson 6-15 yards
RECEIVING – Darin Linn 2-70 yards, 2 TD; Nick Korman 1-70 yards; Jaden Linn 1-8 yards
TACKLES – Tyler Erickson 5.5; Nick Korman 5; Ross Huper 4; Maddox Christensen 3.5; Quentin Guanella 3.5
FUMBLE RECOVERIES – Nick Korman 1
Lake Mills 39, Central Springs 14
LM 0 16 16 7 – 39
CS 14 0 0 0 – 14
Lake Mills stats:
PASSING – Hayden Helgeson 1/3-19 yards, 1 INT
RUSHING – Beau Kaufman 12-62 yards, 1 TD; Logan Bacon 6-144 yards, 2 TD; Landon Price 2-21 yards, 1 TD; Carter Christianson 6-7 yards; Alex Mannes 3-34 yards; Jeremiah Jensen 2-28 yards
RECEIVING – Alex Mannes 1-19 yards
TACKLES – Logan Bacon 7; Beau Kaufman 7; Landon Price 5
Girls soccer
Albert Lea 7, St. James 0
Albert Lea stats: Sydney Kolker 3 goals; Maggie Olson 1 goal; Evelyn Ravenhorst 1 goal; Haley Austinson 1 goal; Madeline Quintana 1 goal