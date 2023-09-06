Scoreboard: Sept. 5, 2023 Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Volleyball: Alden-Conger at St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Grand Meadow, 6:30 p.m.

Eagle Grove at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Winona at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Winona, 7 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Northfield at Albert Lea, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: Tri-City United at United South Central, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: NRHEG at Hayfield, 4:15 p.m.

United South Central at Tri-City United, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: Albert Lea at New Ulm, 7 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7 p.m.

Randolph at United South Central, 7 p.m.

Harris Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Newman Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at Faribault, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football: Norwood Young America at NRHEG, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Alden-Conger at Hayfield, 8:30 a.m. (invitational)

Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Central Springs, 9 a.m. (tournament)

Girls tennis: Austin and Worthington at United South Central, 9 a.m.

Saturday’s results

Boys cross country

Albert Lea and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Paul Metcalf Invitational (15 teams)

Team standings

1. Luverne 59

2. Mountain Lake Area – Comfrey 105

3. MCC/F 106

4. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet 147

5. Fairmont 157

…

9. Albert Lea 194

NA United South Central

Albert Lea individuals

12. Isaiah McGaffey, 17:12

16. Andrew Tscholl, 17:28

54. Noah McGaffey, 19:57

55. Caden Hanke, 19:59

74. Jackson Dresher, 21:38

United South Central/Alden-Conger individuals

82. Isaac Hartman, 22:34

90. Joshua Brooks, 23:02

107. Benjamin Schwartz, 26:59

Girls cross country

Albert Lea and United South Central/Alden-Conger at Paul Metcalf Invitational (15 teams)

Team standings

1. Mountain Lake Area – Comfrey 55

2. Jackson County Central 67

3. Fairmont 72

4. Adrian/Ellsworth 102

5. MCC/F 112

…

6. United South Central/Alden-Conger 139

NA Albert Lea

Albert Lea individuals

5. Elle Schulz, 21:26

23. Mya Hanke, 23:48

United South Central/Alden-Conger individuals

12. Alexis Guenther, 22:43

33. Emma Johnson, 25:12

43. Clare Kruse, 26:29

44. Danika Diekmann, 26:32

66. Kayla Thunstedt, 32:14

Friday’s results

Football

St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 35, Grand Meadow 6

ACGE 0 7 14 14 – 35

GM 0 0 6 0 – 6

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats:

PASSING – Landon Mattson 4/9-148 yards, 2 TD

RUSHING – Weston Anderson 11-122 yards, 2 TD; Darin Linn 15-72 yards, 1 TD; Landon Mattson 6-15 yards

RECEIVING – Darin Linn 2-70 yards, 2 TD; Nick Korman 1-70 yards; Jaden Linn 1-8 yards

TACKLES – Tyler Erickson 5.5; Nick Korman 5; Ross Huper 4; Maddox Christensen 3.5; Quentin Guanella 3.5

FUMBLE RECOVERIES – Nick Korman 1

Lake Mills 39, Central Springs 14

LM 0 16 16 7 – 39

CS 14 0 0 0 – 14

Lake Mills stats:

PASSING – Hayden Helgeson 1/3-19 yards, 1 INT

RUSHING – Beau Kaufman 12-62 yards, 1 TD; Logan Bacon 6-144 yards, 2 TD; Landon Price 2-21 yards, 1 TD; Carter Christianson 6-7 yards; Alex Mannes 3-34 yards; Jeremiah Jensen 2-28 yards

RECEIVING – Alex Mannes 1-19 yards

TACKLES – Logan Bacon 7; Beau Kaufman 7; Landon Price 5

Girls soccer

Albert Lea 7, St. James 0

Albert Lea stats: Sydney Kolker 3 goals; Maggie Olson 1 goal; Evelyn Ravenhorst 1 goal; Haley Austinson 1 goal; Madeline Quintana 1 goal