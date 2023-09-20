SEMAC announces grants for the region Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The board of directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council awarded one arts management training grant for $2,500 and $90,000 in general operating support grants to 18 arts organizations this week.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota state Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found at www.semac.org.

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Community Band was one of the grant recipients and received $5,000 in a general operating support grant for staffing and salaries.