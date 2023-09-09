Sports Memories: Baas wins Shortstop 15, 20 years ago Published 8:51 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

In the championship flight of the Shortstop Golf Tournament held at Green Lea Golf Course, Chris Baas defeated Phil Schmidt to capture his fifth Shortstop championship.

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team went to 7-1 on the year with a 1-0 win over Mankato West. Ariel Christensen had the only goal of the game.

The Albert Lea Tigers football team traveled to Rochester and were defeated 38-13 by Rochester Mayo. Luke Grossman and Colton Zuniga scored touchdowns for the Tigers in the loss.

The Albert Lea girls’ volleyball team picked up their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Lyle-Pacelli at the Hayfield Classic tournament. The Tigers were 1-7 on the year under Coach Lisa Deyak.

20 years

Chris Baas defeated Mick Hockinson in the championship flight to take his third straight title at the Shortstop Golf Tournament played at the Albert Lea Golf Club.

Lisa Leslie scored 22 points to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 74-64 win over the Minnesota Lynx which gave the Sparks a 2-1 first-round playoff series win.

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team won their first game of the season by defeating Rochester John Marshall 3-1 at Hammer Stadium. Katie Dooley, Jenny Birkhofer and Kelly Schreiber scored for the Tigers.

The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team fell 4-3 in overtime to Winona. Jake Clark, Justin McGinnis and Jeremy Jacobson had goals for the Tigers. Jason Schoonover had the loan goal in the junior varsity game as the Tigers fell 5-1 to the Winhawks.

Email newsletter signup

50 years

Wayne Olson’s Glenville football team opened their season with a 16-0 win over Freeborn. Faron Bremseth and Herb Munson ran for touchdowns in the win.

Albert Lea’s LuVern “Pete” Oakland announced his retirement from demolition derby competitions after outlasting 99 other cars to capture first place at the Minnesota State Fair demolition derby.

Jim Ihnot of Minneapolis defeated Dick Davies to win the championship flight of the Shortstop Golf Tournament played at the Albert Lea Country Club.

Minnesota Twins owner Calvin Griffith announced that manager Frank Quilici had a 50% change of returning as manager for the 1974 season.

Detroit Tigers general manager announced that manager Billy Martin had been fired along with his coaches Art Fowler and Charlie Silvera.

In church league softball, Ron Matthews pitched Grace Lutheran to the championship in a 6-3 victory over First Lutheran.

Did you know?

On July 27, 1965, legendary baseball pitcher Satchel Paige made an appearance with the Kansas City Monarchs against the Albert Lea Colonels at Hayek Field. The only hit against the future hall-of-famer in his three-innings of work came from Al Kloppen of Lake Mills. Later in the 1965 major league baseball season he was signed by the Kansas City A’s and threw three scoreless innings.