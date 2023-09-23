Sports Memories: Homecoming history and more Published 8:55 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Mike Elseth, Eric Amann and Phil Schmidt combined to shoot a 56 to take first place at the three-man best shot golf tournament at Green Lea Golf Course.

In an overtime thriller, Logan Kortan’s catch on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime was ruled out of bounds as the Albert Lea Tigers football team fell 36-35 against Mankato East at Hammer Field.

The Albert Lea girls’ swimming and diving team fell 98-81 against Austin. Picking up first-place wins for the Tigers were Amanda Walters in the 100-meter backstroke, Gracie Thomas in the 100-meter breaststroke and Galen Schulz in the 100-meter freestyle.

The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team reached the 10-win plateau for the fourth straight year as they defeated Mankato Loyola 4-2. Ariel Christensen scored three goals for the Tigers, who went to 10-3-1 on the season.

20 years

The Albert Lea boys’ soccer team defeated St. Peter 5-0 at Hammer Field. Jake Clark, Jeremy Jacobson, Justin McGinnis and Brian Christianson scored for the Tigers.

The Albert Lea football team fell to Rochester Century 35-14 at Hammer Field. Ross Habben and Ryan Truesdell scored touchdowns for the Tigers.

Whitney Wilson had the lone goal for the Albert Lea girls’ soccer team as they fell 2-1 to Owatonna at Hammer Field.

The Minnesota Twins handed the Detroit Tigers their 117th loss of the season with a 12-1 win at the Metrodome. It was the Twins ninth straight win and reduced their magic number to two to clinch their second straight American League Central title.

Louie Toulouse of Emmons scored a hole-in-one using a nine-iron on the par 3, 136-yard ninth hole at Arrowhead Golf Club.

50 years

The Albert Lea Tigerettes girls’ tennis team opened their season with a 5-1 win over Faribault. Pauline Slegh, Mary Speltz, Suzy Denzene, Wanda Thompson, Emily Wardrip, Sue Danielsen and Joyce Nothwehr were returning letterwinners for coach Jane Christensen’s squad.

Kim Jacobsen of Albert Lea finished fourth in the “A” men’s division of the Island Lake Salom Water Ski Tournament held in Shoreview.

Randy Skophammer threw four touchdown passes, but it wasn’t enough as the Albert Lea Bengals football team fell 30-26 to Rochester John Marshall at Hammer Stadium. Mark Simunds caught touchdown passes of 52, 25 and 34-yards in the loss.

Junior running back Richard Kelly ran for 80 yards on nine carries as the Albert Lea Tigers football team defeated Mankato East 27-0.

The Name of the Game in downtown Albert Lea was promoting watching Monday Night Football with two colored televisions that had excellent sound at their establishment.

Former Albert Lea resident Doris Winship Jones landed a 669lb Pacific Blue Marlin at the 15th annual Hawaii International Billfish Tournament. The world record catch also got her first place in the women’s division at the event.

In observance of the second annual National Hunting and Fishing Day, the Minnesota Twins were offering youth 16 and younger a ticket for 50 cents to an upcoming game when accompanied by a parent that had a valid hunting or fishing license.

Homecoming history

The first Albert Lea homecoming button from the records of Roger Lonning was a wooden one produced for the 1946 game. On it, it said, “Yea Team, ALHS.” I might also note that in 1940, the girl reserves were selling gold-colored homecoming pins for a dime.

The first homecoming coronation to be held at the Cap Emmons Auditorium in the old Albert Lea High School occurred in 1940 when Dorothy Johnson was crowned queen.