Standout Student: Katelyn Vollmer Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Age: 11

Parents: Jordan Vollmer and Stacy Vollmer

Where are you from? I’m from Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I attended Lakeview Elementary.

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Ms. Reeder because she is really nice and takes her time explaining.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I’m in volleyball

What do you want to do after high school? I want to be a vet.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Always be kind to everyone and work hard.

What teachers say: “Katelyn has begun her career at Southwest in the most positive of ways. She is a leader in classroom discussions and activities as well as in living up to our Southwest Core Values. Katelyn brings an enthusiastic energy to her classes; she is willing to try different activities and jumps into learning every day. What I feel truly makes her a stand out student is the compassion and kindness she shows to her peers. Katelyn seeks out opportunities to help the others in her area and ensure that they can work together.”