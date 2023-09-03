Trailer pulled by truck damaged by fire

Published 3:07 pm Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

No injuries were reported in a fire Saturday morning in a trailer being pulled by a truck in Albert Lea.

At 11:29 a.m., Albert Lea Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2808 Bridge Ave. Crews found the trailer had been disconnected from the towing vehicle with flames coming out of the front half of the trailer roof.

Firefighters removed belongings from the trailer as they extinguished the fire. They remained on scene for an hour.

Email newsletter signup

The cause of the fire was radiant heat from a trailer tire, according to Albert Lea Fire Rescue. Damages were estimated at $17,000.

The Albert Lea Police Department also responded to the fire.

More Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota prison on lockdown after about 100 inmates ‘refuse’ to return to cells amid a heat wave

Motorcycle fire in Albert Lea under investigation

Apartment broken into and other reports

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections