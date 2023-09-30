Trickin’ and Treatin’ at the museum Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

The second annual Trickin’ and Treatin’ Halloween event at the Freeborn County Historical Museum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27.

In the village will be trick or treating. Costumes are welcome as long as they are kid friendly and non-violent.

Inside the museum there will be having a Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt. The museum’s doll collection is extensive thanks to the Story Lady Doll and Toy Museum. When the Story Lady closed its doors, the collection was gifted to the museum. Staff will be dimming the lights and sending people through the museum to view some of the creepiest dolls in the collection. Explore the museum by flashlight and see if you can find all of the creepy dolls hidden throughout the museum.

The FCHM is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. The museum collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through exhibits, research, collections, tours, and educational programs.

The museum is located at 1031 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea, and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, please call our office at 507-373-8003.