1 arrested for DWI, other charges and other reports
Published 9:53 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Police arrested Timothy Eugene Bennett, 31, for second-degree driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, obstruction the legal process, carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol over .10 and carrying of weapons without a permit after receiving a report of a male that had pulled a gun out on a woman at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at 2105 Stevens St.
Damage reported to screen
Police received a report at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday of a female cutting a screen on the back porch of a house at 206 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.
Theft reported
Police received a report at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday of lug nuts that were stolen and tires that were attempted stolen at 1725 E. Main St.
Damage reported at school
Police received a report of criminal damage at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive. Students agreed to pay for the damage.
Juvenile cited for vaping device
Police cited a juvenile for a vaping device on school property at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at 1601 W. Front St.
Bike reported taken
A bike was reported taken at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday from in front of a garage at 1520 Edina Ave.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Jamie John Kujak, 35, for an EOD warrant out of Winnebago County at 517 E. Fourth St.