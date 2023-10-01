1 arrested for DWI, other charges and other reports

Published 9:53 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Timothy Eugene Bennett, 31, for second-degree driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, obstruction the legal process, carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol over .10 and carrying of weapons without a permit after receiving a report of a male that had pulled a gun out on a woman at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at 2105 Stevens St.

 

Damage reported to screen

Police received a report at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday of a female cutting a screen on the back porch of a house at 206 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.

 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday of lug nuts that were stolen and tires that were attempted stolen at 1725 E. Main St.

 

Damage reported at school

Police received a report of criminal damage at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive. Students agreed to pay for the damage.

 

Juvenile cited for vaping device

Police cited a juvenile for a vaping device on school property at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at 1601 W. Front St.

 

Bike reported taken

A bike was reported taken at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday from in front of a garage at 1520 Edina Ave.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jamie John Kujak, 35, for an EOD warrant out of Winnebago County at 517 E. Fourth St.

 

 

