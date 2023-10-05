5 things to do this week: Car cruise-in, book sale, art shows and more Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1

Car cruise-in

A classic car cruise-in will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Edgewater Park in Albert Lea. There will be no registration or awards — just a social. Get out and enjoy the cars before they are put away for the winter. Might be the last time for the season.

2

Heatbox

Aaron “Heatbox” Heaton, a professional beatboxer, loop artist, singer and voice actor, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway. Heatbox describes his music as a mix of hip-hop, R&B and American soul. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

3

Friends of the Library book sale

The Friends of the Albert Lea Public Library will host its Fall Book Sale Thursday through Saturday in the Albert Lea City Center garage, near the Fountain Street entrance to City Center and Albert Lea Public Library. The members only preview will be from 4 to 7 p.m., or people can join at the door for $5. On Friday the sale will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturday the sale will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. A bag sale will take place on the last day.

All proceeds from the sale go towards programs and equipment for the library.

4

Terror Island

Terror Island in Maple Island continues Friday and Saturday at 85210 Shady Lane, Hollandale. Come and experience the thrill and scares of Halloween. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $15 per adult and $7 for under age 15. Food will be available from Smokin Bros

BBQ and a bar will be provided by Geneva Bar & Grill.

5

Art shows

Two art shows continue this week in Albert Lea.

The gallery show at the Albert Lea Art Center features the work of Bonnie Wedge, a fiber artist, and Judy Myers, who is showcasing her miniature vignettes. The Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative will also continue its show featuring the work of artists Susanne Crane, an acrylic painter, and Kathy Weed, a Northfield quilter. The Arts Initiative is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.