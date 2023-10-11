Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘A Christmas Carol’ Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions will be Oct. 24 and 25 for “A Christmas Carol” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in Albert Lea.

The story centers on Ebenezer Scrooge, who is haunted by the ghost of his late partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Faced with his own mortality and the evil results of his misanthropic, miserly ways, Scrooge is redeemed, reconciled with his nephew and neighbors, and becomes a second father to his assistant’s son, Tiny Tim.

Directed by Glen Parsons, eight performances are scheduled for Dec. 7 to 16. There are many roles available for children and adults of various ages. Children should be at least 8 years old to audition. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing and read from the script. Auditions begin at 6 p.m. for children ages 8 to 16 with auditions for 17 and older beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights starting in late October, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.