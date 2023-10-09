Albert Lea Special Olympics team takes home gold medal at North American tourney

Published 8:34 am Monday, October 9, 2023

By Submitted

Kellen and Devin Kaasa together won gold medals at the Special Olympics North American Golf Championship at Seaview Golf Club outside of Atlantic City last week. They won the gold in second division and had the third lowest score in the 18-hole alternate shot competition with 27 teams from all over the U.S. and Canada. They golfed with teams from Florida, Texas and Tennessee. The family thanked Waggle Golf apparel for supporting team Minnesota. Provided

Kellen and Devin Kaasa together won gold medals at the Special Olympics North American Golf Championship at Seaview Golf Club outside of Atlantic City last week. They won the gold in second division and had the third lowest score in the 18-hole alternate shot competition with 27 teams from all over the U.S. and Canada. They golfed with teams from Florida, Texas and Tennessee. The family thanked Waggle Golf apparel for supporting team Minnesota. Provided

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Carlos Correa stars against former team as Twins beat Astros 6-2 in Game 2 to tie ALDS

Area football round-up

Sports Memories: 47 boys come out for Albert Lea football in 1937

Albert Lea boys take on Mankato West on Senior Night

Print Article