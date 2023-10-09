Albert Lea Special Olympics team takes home gold medal at North American tourney
Published 8:34 am Monday, October 9, 2023
Kellen and Devin Kaasa together won gold medals at the Special Olympics North American Golf Championship at Seaview Golf Club outside of Atlantic City last week. They won the gold in second division and had the third lowest score in the 18-hole alternate shot competition with 27 teams from all over the U.S. and Canada. They golfed with teams from Florida, Texas and Tennessee. The family thanked Waggle Golf apparel for supporting team Minnesota. Provided