Oct. 6, 1956 – July 28, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Angela Wrolson, 66, Albert Lea, Minn., died Friday, July 28, in St. Mary’s Hospital.

A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie #2258 in Albert Lea.

Email newsletter signup

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

bayviewfuneral.com