Assembly of God’s annual Harvest Fest will have fun for the whole family Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Everyone is invited to the Albert Lea Assembly of God annual Harvest Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at 1540 South Shore Drive in Albert Lea.

There will be a hayride, games, prizes, food, cotton candy and other goodies, crafts, balloon animals, face painting, a bouncy house and a chili cook-off.

Attendees are asked to keep any costumes non-violent and non-scary.