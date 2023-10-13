Court dispositions: July 6-12, 2023 Published 4:56 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

July 6

Justin Dewayne Bennett, 33, 205 5th St., Adams. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 57 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455.

Email newsletter signup

Starsha Ann Chandler, 41, 1204 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $130. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served.

Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 44, MN Correctional Facility-Faribault. Count 1: Attempted felony theft. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for two years. Local confinement for 113 days, credit for 113 days served. Restitution $1,347.93. Fees $130.

Dylan Delbert Grossell, 31, 1801 Technology Dr. NE, Willmar. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Threats of violence – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 34 days served. Concurrent with other cases. Count 3: Fifth-degree assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Fourth-degree assault – Deputy Wacholz – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for four years. Fees $205. Concurrent with other cases. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 34 days served. Count 5: Fourth-degree assault – Deputy Hable – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for four years. Supervised probation for four years. Concurrent with other cases. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 34 days served.

Isida Bautista Cacari, 33, no address. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 156 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $230. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Bu Gay Htoo, 21, 914 Luther Pl., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $255. Count 3: Traffic – failure to stop at stop signs or stop lines at entry to highway. Dismissed.

Bodean William Truesdell, 39, 809 Valley Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

Cody Lee Walker, 25, 3211 173rd Ln. NW, Andover. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

July 7

Shanoh Marie Armstrong, 46, 2005 Stevens St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Justin Dewayne Bennett, 33, 205 5th St., Adams. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 57 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year.

Juan Pedro Bueno-Gamboa, 54, 2401 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Harassment – Restraining order – violate. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

David Earl Knudson, 36, 921 St. Jacob Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stayed for six years. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for six years. Fees $130. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Direasa Mae Rassman, 31, 3206 78th St. E., Inver Grove Heights. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Adam Edward Sorum, 36, 75463 160th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers’ licenses – driving restrictions – drive or operate a motor vehicle without ignition interlock. Fees $205.

Alexander John Skaar, 53, 13884 750th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980.

Douglas John Brown, 34, 1306 8th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Eber Mauricio Chavez Ramirez, 25, 505 2nd St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Toi The Do, 38, 1007 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $205.

Kitriece Lavon Kyles-Traxler, 29, 1465 Klainert St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Keilang Justino Perez Guthierrez, 28, 2500 Farm Bureau Rd., Manhattan, KS. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 10

Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 22, 1202 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

July 11

Thuak Wiw Bithow, 35, 1292 Bell Flower Ln., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Benjamin Allan Schwemmier, 17, 71015 220th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – exhibition driving. Fees $230.

Justin Daniel Stuart, 27, 1708 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Burglary – first-degree dwelling occupied – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for six days served. Serve as work release. Fees $80. Count 2: Burglary – first-degree assault on person in building or on property – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault – fifth-degree – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Bennie J Byler, 36, 3909 46th Ave. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Joseph Benjamin Lillegard, 46, 1923 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Isaac Ray Taylor, 50, 3731 Goulburn St., Houston, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

July 12

Brian Carlos McCormick, 24, 525, Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Adrial Benjamin Mendez, 31, 110 W. Main St., Alden. 9/22/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 17 days served. Fees $260. Count 3: Traffic – license plate violation. Dismissed. 9/19/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $655. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for four days served. Serve as work release. Count 2: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection. Dismissed. 10/27/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for four days served. Serve as work release. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680.

Charlie Domontie Morris the Third, 27, 1013 W. Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year. Count 2: Drugs – possess or sell small amount of marijuana. Dismissed.

Charisse Marie Rodriguez, 43, 525 Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.