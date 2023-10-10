Court dispositions: June 23-July 6, 2023 Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

June 23

Adrial Benjamin Mendez, 31, 322 E. Fountain St., Albert Lea. 8/21/22 offense. Count1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed. 9/19/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for four days served. Serve as work release. Fees $655. 10/27/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle with any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 334 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680. Concurrent with other case and consecutive with other case. 9/22/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 17 days served. Fees $260. Count 3: Traffic – vehicle registration – license plate violation. Dismissed.

Russell Christopher Bailey, 45. Count 1: First-degree criminal damage to property – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for nine days, credit for nine days served. Restitution $12,051.51. Fees $205.

Perry Flowers Black, 32, 802 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Donald Lewis Fort, 39, 521 College St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 46 days, credit for 46 days served. Fees $205. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Christaina Marie Jepson Williamson, 35, 2161 Highland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of harassment restraining order – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months, stayed for 12 months and one day. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 54 days, credit for 54 days served. Fees $255.

Logan Michael Netzer, 40, 318 Meredith Rd., Albert Lea. 6/28/21 offense. Count 1: Criminal damage to property – first-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 325 days, credit for 325 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,219.11. Fees $205. 12/30/21 offense. Count 1: Order for protection violation – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Ricky Charles O’rourke, 68, 800 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Ineligible person in possession of a firearm – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Theft of firearm – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for 51 days, credit for 51 days. Fees $205.

Casey Alan Schultz, 27, 250 E. Main St., Owatonna. Count 1: First-degree burglary – felony. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 114 days. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $130. Sentence to service for 100 hours. Count 2: Felony theft. Dismissed. Count 3: Criminal damage to property. Dismissed.

Ronald James Benson, 53, 1005 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – Operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees. $30. Count 2: Traffic – Driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Omar Daricho Kennedy, 35, 3330 Xerxes Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Danielle Elaine Petersen, 22, 22212 Meadowview Pkwy., Council Bluffs, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

Abbey Olivia Pulsifer, 29, 308 N. Grand, Jasper, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $ 220.

June 26

Adrial Benjamin Mendez, 31, 322 E. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for four days served. Fees $655. Count 2: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed.

Christopher Joseph Bole, 32, 20 Elderedge St., Mount Clemens, MI. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 84/55. Fees $280.

William Velazquez, 35, 205 McArthur Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

June 27

Matthew Richard Laue, 52, 706 37th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kuan Enrico Mauri Boone, 34, 2505 Cyclone St., Bryant, AR. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $380.

Brandon Devoy Sullivan, 26, 13942 15th Ave. N., Glyndon. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

June 28

Dominic Joseph Marshall, 38, 2200 San Simeon Dr., Carrollton, TX. Count 1: Theft – theft of motor fuel from retailer. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $29.32. Fees $150. Diversion program for one year.

Rainy May Patricca, 53, 240 Euclid St., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Dismissed.

Dustin John Peterson, 40, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 335 days, stay for 333 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,080. Community work service for 224 hours. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Cameron Dane Slyconish, 22, 212 Antes Ave. N., Henryetta, OK. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $730. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed.

Pa Swee, 27, 6527 Grand Ave., Omaha, NE. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Hugo Bernardeon Tararn, 40, 320 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

June 29

Deviany Delangel, 33, 509 Triangle Dr., Albert Lea. 4/25/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 13 days, credit for 13 days served. Fees $205. 8/3/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 13 days, credit for 13 days served. Fees $75.

Samantha Elise Gunhammer, 34, 201 Central Ave., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $480. Diversion program for one year. Count 2: Traffic – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Supervised probation for one year. Fees 480.

Adrial Benjamin Mendez, 31, 110 W. Main St., Alden. Count 1: 8/21/22 offense. Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for four days served. Serve as work release. Fees $655. Count 2: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – felony. Dismissed.

Jonathan Estrada Morales, 21, 1102 4th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

June 30

Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 36, 816 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 63 days served. Fees $80. Count 3: Unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe or needle. Dismissed. Count 4: Misdemeanor theft. Dismissed. Count 5: Receiving stolen property. Dismissed.

Jason Michael Lowry, 53, 15110 St. Francis Blvd. NW, Ramsey. Count 1: Predatory offender registration violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 31 months. Fees $205.

Jeltsin Quiroz, 29, 2915 Embassy Row, Indianapolis, IN. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 3

Kesler Alberto Kramer, 31, 408 St. Thomas Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – following a vehicle more closely than reasonable. Dismissed.

Gage James Wallin, 29, 684546 270th St., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

July 5

Rio Santiago Acosta, 26, 1025 Portland Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Fees $205.

Jared Alan Anderson Olson, 28, 1602 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – open container in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Unlawful use of unregistered vehicle plates. Dismissed.

Lonzetta Letrice Nicole Edwards, 21, 702 17th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $462.06. Fees $155. Sentence to service for 30 hours.

Robert Lee Jackson, 33, 128 William St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Supervised probation for six months. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Sentence to service for 15 hours. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed.

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, PO Box 11122, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 49 days, credit for 49 days served. Fees $205. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Molly Elizabeth Miller, 24, 750 Front St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $50. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Candice Joy Salas, 44, 1221 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Animals at large. Fees $180.

Rio Santiago Acosta, 26, 1025 Portland Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, supervised probation for six months. Fees $50. Consecutive with other case and concurrent with other case.

July 6

Jayme Dean Anderson, 28, 1609 Seath Dr., Albert Lea. 8/24/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs: fourth-degree sale – schedule one, two or three – not marijuana – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for two years. Local confinement for 182 days, credit for 182 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case. 9/26/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 148 days, credit for 148 days served. Fees $155. 5/6/23 offense. Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 13 months, stayed for two years. Local confinement for 62 days, credit for 62 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. Concurrent with other case. Count 2: Drugs – possession of fentanyl – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.