David M. Gray passed away on Sunday October 8, 2023 at the St. Johns Campus in Albert Lea, MN. A Celebration of Life for David will be held at 11am Monday, October 16, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Albert Lea, with a visitation held an hour before the service. Pastor John Mitchem will be officiating.

David was born on December 2, 1933 to Glen and Helen Gray on the family farm in Elk River, MN. He was one of eleven children. He graduated from Elk River High School, and went to St. Cloud State College. After he graduated from St. Cloud, he then attended Iliff Seminary in Denver, Colorado. He was given a small country church while in Seminary.

He married Janet Borshiem, and they had three boys. They later divorced, and he then met Karen Speed, and married her. Together they served three churches in Minnesota, developing great relationships along the way.

Email newsletter signup

In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, walking, and watching the Twins and Vikings. Music was a very important aspect of his life. He started Barbershop quartet groups, including a Barbershop chorus wherever they found themselves. He also sang as a soloist at various churches as well. After retirement, he volunteered for the Albert Lea Senior Ride Services.

David is survived by his wife Karen; sons Michael (Susan) Gray, Daniel (Mary) Gray, and Steven (Maggie) Gray. Grandchildren Racheal and Elijah Gray. Brothers Lloyd and Mark; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

David is preceded by his parents Glen and Helen Gray, Brothers Donald, Stanley, George and Robert; sisters Elenor, Crystal, Harriet, and Ruth.