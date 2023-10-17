Distinguished alumni, educators recognized Published 5:52 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Four new Distinguished Alumni and four Distinguished Educators were recognized Thursday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club during the annual Pathways to Success reception at Wedgewood Cove Golf Club.

The reception is hosted by the Education Foundation of Albert Lea and Albert Lea Area Schools.

Those recognized as Distinguished Alumni were Mac and Tom Ehrhardt, Mike Rooney and Becky Tennis Hanson. Distinguished Alumni awards are given annually to graduates of Albert Lea High School who have achieved success in the area of business and economic achievement or humanitarian and public service achievement.

Those recognized as Distinguished Educators were Tom Dyrdal, Karol Hansen, Deb Monson and Tom Mullen.

On Friday morning, the Distinguished Alumni lead an open discussion with members of the junior and senior classes in an assembly at Albert Lea High School.