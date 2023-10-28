Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Submitted

Austin Duplicate Clubs meet weekly, each Tuesday and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. These groups play at the Senior Center in Austin, year around; closing only for weather conditions.

Tuesday winners this week, playing five full tables, were the following:

  • First: Harriet Oldenburg and Norm Blaser
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Fourth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
  • Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

With nine teams playing on Wednesday, winners were the following:

  • First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
  • Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Third : John Leisen and Rick Stroup
  • Fourth: Tom Flaherty andStan Schultz

Email newsletter signup

Players represent the four major cities of this group: Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.

More News

Woman was granted opportunity to be out of prison for her babies’ first year. Now the year is up.

Administrator’s Corner: Nurturing fulfilling lives through child-centered education

Across the Pastor’s Desk: There is always another way

Golden K donates to SEMCAC

Print Article