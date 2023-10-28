Duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Austin Duplicate Clubs meet weekly, each Tuesday and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. These groups play at the Senior Center in Austin, year around; closing only for weather conditions.

Tuesday winners this week, playing five full tables, were the following:

First: Harriet Oldenburg and Norm Blaser

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

With nine teams playing on Wednesday, winners were the following:

First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third : John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Tom Flaherty andStan Schultz

Players represent the four major cities of this group: Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.