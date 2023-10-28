Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023
Austin Duplicate Clubs meet weekly, each Tuesday and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. These groups play at the Senior Center in Austin, year around; closing only for weather conditions.
Tuesday winners this week, playing five full tables, were the following:
- First: Harriet Oldenburg and Norm Blaser
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Fourth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
- Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
With nine teams playing on Wednesday, winners were the following:
- First: Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt
- Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Third : John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Tom Flaherty andStan Schultz
Players represent the four major cities of this group: Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City.