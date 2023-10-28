EST/BIZJAK, R.
Published 5:53 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-23-1565
Notice of Informal Probate
of Will and Appointment
Of Personal Representative and Notice To Creditors
Estate of Rachelle L. Bizjak, Decedent
Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated November 11, 2021 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed Darin H. Dale, 7624 157th Street W #304, Apple Valley, MN 55124 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: October 6, 2023
Attorney for Personal Representative
Donald W. Savelkoul
Savelkoul Law Office
2302 East Main Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No.: 240680
Telephone: (507) 552-5291
Email: dsavelkoul@savelkoullaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Oct. 21 and 28, 2023
