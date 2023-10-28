EST/BIZJAK, R. Published 5:53 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-23-1565

Notice of Informal Probate

of Will and Appointment

Of Personal Representative and Notice To Creditors

Estate of Rachelle L. Bizjak, Decedent

Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated November 11, 2021 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed Darin H. Dale, 7624 157th Street W #304, Apple Valley, MN 55124 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: October 6, 2023

Attorney for Personal Representative

Donald W. Savelkoul

Savelkoul Law Office

2302 East Main Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No.: 240680

Telephone: (507) 552-5291

Email: dsavelkoul@savelkoullaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 21 and 28, 2023

