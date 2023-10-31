Freeborn County dispatcher recognized as First Responder of the Year Published 7:49 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

The Minnesota 100 Club recognized a Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Monday morning with the 2023 First Responder of the Year Award for public safety telecommunicators.

Lisa Rippentrop was nominated by her supervisor for her response when receiving “a 911 call from a hysterical mother stating her 2-year-old child fell down the stairs and was not breathing. She was able to calm the mother down enough to be able to obtain a valid address to quickly dispatch the first responders,” the nomination form stated.

Additional information came in that an adult male who lived at the residence had left when the 911 call was made, and through Rippentrop’s actions, she was able to inform other responders, and both the male and the vehicle were located and stopped nearby.

“Because of her actions and those of her partner, they very possibly saved the life of an infant child that was also located in that vehicle,” the nomination stated.

Minnesota 100 Club President Lanee Noble, who presented the award, said she was thankful for people like Rippentrop and for all they do.

Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea also commended Rippentrop, who he described as “exceptional.”

“Lisa’s very deserving … the 23 years that I’ve been working with Lisa and the 30 years she’s been working here almost — Lisa is that calming voice on the other end. She’s a very caring person,” Shea said.

Rippentrop said she was honored and blessed to have been chosen for the award and thanked the organization for honoring first responders.

She thanked those who took the time to vote for her and also thanked her fellow first responders.

“We all know our jobs can be very difficult and challenging at times, and it takes teamwork to do all that we do,” she said. “We are all heroes.”

She said she started in her job almost 30 years ago thinking she would like to help people, though she had no idea what she was getting into, she said with a laugh.

“I would like to think today I still like to help people,” Rippentrop said.

Noble said the Minnesota 100 Club was established in 1972 after an officer was killed in the line of duty. Fellow officers pitched in money and were able to bring the donated funds to the officer’s widow.

Since then, it has been established as a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to provide financial aid to family members of first responders who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Noble said this year alone, the organization has given $207,000 to first responders.

She said there is a new license plate supporting the effort in the state and from September 2022 through June 2023 the sale of those plates had already brought in $123,000 for the cause.

To get one of the license plates, it costs a motorist $40 extra plus an initial $15 for the plate, for a total of $55. They can be requested through DMVs, and Noble said they also hope to work with dealerships to help spread the word more.

“I really think we’ll be able to do good things for first responders,” Noble said.

In addition to the award itself, Rippentrop received two tickets to a Minnesota Vikings game Nov. 27 and will receive signed merchandise.

She will also be recognized at the Gophers Salute to Service game on Saturday, which also includes four tickets and a tour, and at the Minnesota 100 Club anniversary dinner in April.