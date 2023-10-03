Janice Rierson

Peacefully and unexpectedly passed on October 1, 2022 at the young age of 84. A private family burial service was held at St. Theodore’s Cemetery on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Remarkable in her FAITH! Faith in her family and to St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN & All Saints Catholic Church, Lakeville, MN.

Jan married her loving husband Dick on Nov 16, 1957. She will be lovingly remembered as a LOVING wife, mom and grandma to her family, a caring JOYFUL friend, and for her love of horses, dogs, cats and all animals. Jan always was so happy to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She loved being with her friends for lunches, playing golf, cards, and she simply brought joy and kindness to all around her. Forever in our hearts, an aching hole that will only be filled when we see her again.

Email newsletter signup

Jan was preceded in death by her parents Cora (Jarmer) Moore and Clifford Edward Moore; and brothers Francis, Ralph and David Moore.

Jan is survived by her husband of 65 years Richard Keith Rierson, her children, daughters Julie Day (Billy); Dianna Fox (Paul) granddaughters Isabel and Melanie and son Michael Rierson (Kelly) grandchildren Taylor, Brandon, Leah and Kira.

Memorials are preferred to Heart Disease Research.