Kyle Trytten

After a valiant fight with an aggressive cancer, Our Warrior left this world peacefully, on October 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Kyle was born in Austin, MN. On November 4, 1982 to Randy Trytten and Chris Douglas, he graduated from St. Ansgar Iowa Highschool 2002. He went on to attend and graduate from Riverland Community College for collision auto body repair. He was united in marriage to Ashely Martin on July 31, 2010 and later divorced.

Kyle enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Kyle enjoyed life to the fullest, He was an avid boater and took many trips with family and friends to the Mississippi River. He enjoyed trips to Mexico and razor rides, especially with his best bud Gooch! Cooking and grilling for family and friends was also an enjoyment of Kyle’s.

Kyle kept people rolling in laughter, because he could always find humor in the most mundane life circumstances. Kyle’s pleasant outgoing personality was contagious to everyone he met. He could bring a smile to your face and laugh along at you and with you. He had a great sense of humor. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. Kyle will be sorely missed by all and forever remembered.

Because Kyle enjoyed life so much, we are forgoing the traditional funeral and Kyle will be honored by a Memorial Service at Schroeder Funeral Home in St. Ansgar, with immediate family only on November 4, 2023. We will also have a celebration of life to follow on the same day at 4:00 p.m. at the Osage VFW. Please feel free to create your own special memory boards and bring it to help celebrate Kyle’s precious life and memories.

Kyle Duane Trytten is survived by his: loving parents, Chris Douglas (Craig Rawn), Randy (Deanna)Trytten; five siblings, Amber (Zach) Witt, Mitch Trytten, Christopher Wogstad, Chelsea Wogstad, Mitchell Boerjan; 16 Nieces and Nephews; one great-nephew; grandparents, Diane Trytten, Mary Douglas, Jon and Sharon Sayles, Sharon Rawn, and many Aunt’s and Uncles.

Kyle Duane Trytten was preceded in death by his: grandfathers, Roger Trytten, Phillip Douglas, Melvin Heaps, Vern Landsberg; uncles, John Penney, Darryl Rawn and Nephew Bentley Boerjan.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com