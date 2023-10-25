Lots of Halloween activities for the whole family in the next week Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

This week is packed with lots of opportunities for both young and old to celebrate Halloween.

The following is a roundup of events happening in the community.

Wednesday: Kids can take home a pumpkin to decorate at the Albert Lea Farmers Market when they get their Power of Produce token during market hours. Return the decorated pumpkin on Saturday and wear your costume to the market for one extra PoP token each. There will also be cookies during shopping, and vendors will have treats for children.

Thursday: Visit historic downtown Albert Lea for the Halloween Spooktacular from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Trick-or-treat at the downtown businesses.

Friday: Trickin’ & Treating’ from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village. Children can trick-or-treat at historic buildings; costumes are encouraged as long as they are non-violent and child-friendly. Inside the museum will be the Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt. See how many dolls you can find hidden in the museum.

Friday-Saturday: Terror Island will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. at 85210 Shady Lane in Hollandale. Cost to enter is $15 for adults or $7 for children under 15. Food will be available through Smokin Bros BBQ and bar by Geneva Bar & Grill.

Friday-Sunday, Tuesday: Oktoberween continues at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds with a children’s carnival, haunted house, live music, beer and food. Admission is $5.

Saturday: Trick-or-Treat with Hy-Vee from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes fun Halloween activities for the whole family.

Saturday: Trunk-or-Treat at the Albert Lea Family YMCA, 2021 W. Main St., from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase to participate in fun carnival games with proceeds to benefit the Youth Fund. There will also be a bounce house, bake sale, coloring contest and raffle.

Saturday: Truck or Treat at Wuerflein Chevrolet GMC, 2527 Bridge Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be games, food, treats and fun for all.

Saturday: Albert Lea churches will gather from 4 to 6 p.m. at Central Park for a trunk or treat. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.

Sunday: Vortex Cold Storage will host a Trunk or Treat from 1 to 4 p.m.; there will be lots of candy and fun for all ages. Hot chocolate will also be available.

Sunday: Trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 702 U.S. Highway 69.

Sunday: Halloween Skate will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at City Arena; event includes music, games and costume contest; cost is $5.

Monday: Trick-or-Treat Free Boo!ks 4 Kids from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AJ’s Book Hideaway; enjoy tricks and treats, free children’s books for children and a game in the kids’ room.

Monday: Spooktakular Halloween at Oak Park Place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pick and decorate a pumpkin from the Oak Park Place pumpkin patch, enjoy Halloween games, a costume contest and food and drinks.

Tuesday: Join the staff at Marthaler Honda, 2114 E. Main St., from 3 to 6 p.m. for a Halloween party with games, a free hot dog meal and a trunk or treat.

Tuesday: Stop by for a Halloween event from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center, 411 S. Broadway. Take tours of emergency vehicles, meet the staff, enjoy face-painting and pick up treats. The event is hosted by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department and Albert Lea Fire Rescue.

Tuesday: Trick or Treat at St. John’s Fountain Lake campus from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; St. John’s residents will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Tuesday: Glenville Community Trunk or Treat will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville American Legion and First Lutheran Church parking lots. A hot dog kids meal will be served at the at the Legion. Costumes are encouraged.

Tuesday: Fall Fun Fest will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.; event includes a meal, games, a maze, treats and fun for the whole family.