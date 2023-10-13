Funeral services for Marilyn Thomas will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 4:00pm at Claremore Seventh Day Adventist Church under the direction of MMS-Payne Funeral Home. Marilyn passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the age of 82.

Marilyn Kay (Nelson) Thomas was born on December 18, 1940, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Vernal Nelson and Fern Isabella (Hutchins) Nelson. She grew up in Albert Lea and went to school there. After school, she devoted herself to caring for her family, raising her children, and her stepchildren.

Marilyn balanced nursing school while raising her daughter Kim and started working as a nurse the very next day after completing her training. She later earned her RN license and remained a dedicated nurse throughout her life. Her passion for caring for others never wavered, and she continued to care for fellow residents even in the nursing home.

Email newsletter signup

She was known as a great cook for every church meal and a devoted member of her church. Marilyn was known to be a seasoned hostess who fed strangers and friends alike and shared her home to fellowship with them. Marilyn enjoyed playing the piano, especially classic hymns, at church and home. She was always impeccably dressed, and took great care to make sure she looked good.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jean, and her brother Kermit Vincent. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Hobbs) Ash, son Kirk Thompson, step-sons Mark Hobbs, Michael Hobbs, and Marty Hobbs, step-daughter Theresa (Hobbs) Beaton, granddaughters Emily Overby and Nicole (Hobbs) Connelley and grandsons Mark Hobbs, Brent Hobbs, Ethan Kalnins, and Tristan Kalnins.