Mark S. Ringoen

Mark Steven Ringoen of Glenville, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 17, 2023 at the age of 71. He was born on December 9, 1951 in Albert Lea to Kermit and Ruby (Knaack) Ringoen. He attended and graduated from Glenville School District in 1970. He also attended college for a short time in Ames, IA. He was a lifelong member of the Round Prairie Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed.

Mark was a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, cousin, and just an all-around great guy. He was known by all to lend a helping hand and help in any way possible that he could. He was generous to anyone and everyone who knew him, and he had a contagious laugh known to all. He owned Northern States Masonry with long term business partner and friend Gerry Ferley. He strived for perfection at his work and was very meticulous about every detail. He was a man that did his best at everything he did, and he impressed many at how agile he was doing concrete work even after his retirement at the age of 65. He also enlisted as a conscientious objector for the Vietnam war after the death of his brother Marvin. He told his parents upon his return home from this, he was bringing home a girl from his departure, which was really his Irish Setter girl named Sam, whom he loved and cared for 7 years.

Along with his work ethic being an extreme quality, he also enjoyed spending time outdoors, splitting wood, giving kids and grandkids rides on the toboggan and the tractor, and fishing. All in all, he was a simple man and enjoyed simple pleasures, and always had a sweet tooth. If you needed a helping hand, he was your guy. He was married to Caryn (Reap) Ringoen, to which they brought into this world four children; Ryan, Racheal, Stephanie (sis), and Adam. They later divorced. He was also united in marriage to Bonnie (Boots) Ringoen, in which they had a child Krystle, but are now divorced.

Mark is survived by his children Ryan Ringoen of Niagra Falls, NY, Krystle Ringoen of Eagen, MN and Stephanie (Zachary) Gordon of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren Dominik Ringoen, Bradley Borchert Raiden Gordon, Kaleb Gordon, Vayda Gordon, and Xander Gordon; brother Jack Ringoen of Madison, WI; sisters Jean Nelson of Northwood, IA, Shirley (Terrill) DeBerg of Ackley, IA, Sherri (Richard) Carpenter of Ottatonna, MN, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Kermit and Ruby; brothers Robert, Marvin, and Ronald; infant children Rachel and Adam, and brother-in-law Brian Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Ringoen family.