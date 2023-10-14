Minnesota Rush U12 team has strong season

Published 7:32 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By Submitted

Coached by Schafer Overgaard, the Minnesota Rush U12 boys soccer team was 4-2 this season. They played hard, learned about teamwork and had a fun season overall. Provided

