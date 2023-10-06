Nominations open for 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Published 4:10 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Everyone remembers a favorite teacher, someone who motivates and inspires students for a lifetime. Minnesotans have the opportunity again this fall to nominate that unique educator for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Online nominations are open through Nov. 15, according to a press release. The 2024 Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony May 5 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year also becomes Minnesota’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Eligible nominees must meet these criteria:

Teach in a public or nonpublic pre-kindergarten-12th grade school, or in an Adult Basic Education or ECFE program, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.

Have a Minnesota teaching license.

Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.

Have completed at least five full years of teaching by the nomination deadline.

Intend to teach in Minnesota during the 2024-25 school year.

Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted.

The state program has been highly successful nationally — Minnesota ranks third in the nation with four National Teachers of the Year.

For more information or to receive a paper nomination form, call Ashley Behrens at 651-292-4862 or 800-652-9073.