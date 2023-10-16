Outhouses damaged and other reports

Published 1:18 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

An outhouse was reported damaged at 4:26 p.m. Saturday at 65537 267th St. in Alden.

A porta-a-potty was reported destroyed at 3:27 a.m. Monday at 14028 U.S. Highway 69 in Twin Lakes.

 

1 held for DWI

Deputies held Jessie Frances Bolinger, 32, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 4:26 a.m. Saturday at 23438 State Highway 13.

 

Scams reported

Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. Friday of a person who was scammed out of money on Sixth Street in Albert Lea.

Police received a report at 7:14 p.m. Friday of a person who was out $20,000 through a scam on Winter Avenue.

Police received a report of theft by fraud involving an online scam at 2:28 p.m. Saturday on East Main Street.

 

Thefts reported

Police cited Janice Ann Rowe, 66, for theft at 6 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 8:17 p.m. Friday of a theft of three bags of groceries at 220 W. Clark St.

A bike was reported stolen at 11:42 p.m. Saturday at 1313 Margaretha Ave.

An antenna was reported stolen off of a truck at 11:56 p.m. Saturday at 201 N. Broadway. A gas cap was also stolen off the truck.

 

Damage reported

Police received a report at 7:46 p.m. Friday of criminal damage to property at 319 Court St.

 

2 turn selves in on warrant

Haily Marie Merrill, 27, and Kaden James Ashenfelter, 22, reportedly turned themselves in on a warrant at 8:12 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out at 10:19 a.m. Sunday at 201 E. Front St.

 

Burglary reported, items missing

A burglary was reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday at 1516 E. Hawthorne St. The front door was damaged, and a white cat with cat litter, litter box, cat food and a flat-screen TV were missing.

 

Vehicle damaged

A vehicle was reported keyed at 4:47 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Cedar Avenue.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Eberhart Street and Garfield Avenue.

More News

Man charged with shooting at car after bar fight in Geneva pleads guilty

School district signs contract with firm for engineering services at 3 schools

New Oktoberween festival kicks off this weekend at fairgrounds

2 more adults arrested, charged with aiding and abetting arson tied to garage fire

Print Article