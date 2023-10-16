Outhouses damaged and other reports Published 1:18 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

An outhouse was reported damaged at 4:26 p.m. Saturday at 65537 267th St. in Alden.

A porta-a-potty was reported destroyed at 3:27 a.m. Monday at 14028 U.S. Highway 69 in Twin Lakes.

1 held for DWI

Deputies held Jessie Frances Bolinger, 32, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 4:26 a.m. Saturday at 23438 State Highway 13.

Scams reported

Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. Friday of a person who was scammed out of money on Sixth Street in Albert Lea.

Police received a report at 7:14 p.m. Friday of a person who was out $20,000 through a scam on Winter Avenue.

Police received a report of theft by fraud involving an online scam at 2:28 p.m. Saturday on East Main Street.

Thefts reported

Police cited Janice Ann Rowe, 66, for theft at 6 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police received a report at 8:17 p.m. Friday of a theft of three bags of groceries at 220 W. Clark St.

A bike was reported stolen at 11:42 p.m. Saturday at 1313 Margaretha Ave.

An antenna was reported stolen off of a truck at 11:56 p.m. Saturday at 201 N. Broadway. A gas cap was also stolen off the truck.

Damage reported

Police received a report at 7:46 p.m. Friday of criminal damage to property at 319 Court St.

2 turn selves in on warrant

Haily Marie Merrill, 27, and Kaden James Ashenfelter, 22, reportedly turned themselves in on a warrant at 8:12 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out at 10:19 a.m. Sunday at 201 E. Front St.

Burglary reported, items missing

A burglary was reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday at 1516 E. Hawthorne St. The front door was damaged, and a white cat with cat litter, litter box, cat food and a flat-screen TV were missing.

Vehicle damaged

A vehicle was reported keyed at 4:47 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Cedar Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Eberhart Street and Garfield Avenue.