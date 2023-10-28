PUBLIC HEARING
Published 5:54 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO CONSIDER
AN ORDINANCE
REGULATING
THE USE OF CANNABIS
AND CANNABIS DERIVED PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC PLACES AND PLACES
OF PUBLIC
ACCOMMODATION
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County, Minnesota will conduct a Public Hearing at 9:15 a.m., on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in the Freeborn County Government Center Board Room, located at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, MN to receive public comments on a proposed Cannabis Ordinance. Copies of the proposed Cannabis Ordinance may be viewed at the Freeborn County Administration Department during regular business hours, or viewed on the County’s website: www.co.freeborn.mn.us
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Dated this 17th day of October, 2023.
ATTEST:
Ryan Rasmusson
Interim Freeborn County Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune:
Oct. 21 and 28, 2023
