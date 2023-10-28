PUBLIC HEARING Published 5:54 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County, Minnesota will conduct a Public Hearing at 9:15 a.m., on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in the Freeborn County Government Center Board Room, located at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, MN to receive public comments on a proposed Cannabis Ordinance. Copies of the proposed Cannabis Ordinance may be viewed at the Freeborn County Administration Department during regular business hours, or viewed on the County’s website: www.co.freeborn.mn.us

Dated this 17th day of October, 2023.

