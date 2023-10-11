Richard A. Manges, 62, of Albert Lea, died Sunday, October 8, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be on Sunday, October 15, 2023 from 4-7 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 16, 2023, at the Hayward Lutheran Church, Hayward, MN at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before services.

Richard was born on November 26, 1960, in Albert Lea, to Henry and Elaine (Heskett) Manges. Richard attended Albert Lea High School. He was united in marriage to Barb Scheib in 1998. Together, Barb and Richard welcomed their two children, Josh and James, before their divorce. In 2010, Richard married the love of his life Peggy Johnson Brech.

At an early age, Richard started helping farmers and later farmed with his brother Ray until Ray’s passing. Richard also worked at Alamco Wood Products and several other industrial jobs and took care of his son James. Richard was an active member of the Legion Riders, Hayward Lutheran Church, and the Eagles. Early in life he was involved in Camp Courage and loved trail riding, past president of ARC (Life Center), and was involved in Relay for Life. He loved working on tractors and lawnmowers. Richard was an avid collector of many things.

Email newsletter signup

Those who knew Richard would say that he had a heart of gold, always had something positive to say, and most of all, he will be remembered for his sense of humor. His family meant everything to him; he would do anything for them.

Richard is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Josh (Kelly Krieger) Manges, James R. Manges, Amanda (Todd Anderson) Smith, and Ryan (Amanda Arendt Kraemer) Brech; grandchildren, Aiden Manges, Brookelyn Brech, Jackson Kraemer, Hayden Kraemer, Kai Smith, and Avery Manges; siblings, Ruth Tennis, Roger (Shari) Manges and Jim (Vicki) Manges; sister-in-law, Beth Manges; aunt, Jane Manges; father and mother-in-law, Kendall & Lila Johnson; brother-in-law, Paul & Patti Johnson; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his beloved dogs, Carly & Alley; special friends, John & Tami Johnson and many others.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray Manges; infant nephew; and infant great nephew.

The family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice and Mayo Oncology.

Services will be live-streamed onto Richard’s Obituary page at bonnerupfuneralservice.com.