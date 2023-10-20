Robert A. Baley, Jr passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A funeral service for Bob will be held at 11am on Monday, October 23, 2023, at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home with a visitation being held one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Myrtle. Pastor Kent Otterman will be officiating.

Bob was born on November 10, 1953, to Robert F. and Donna (Corson) Baley, Sr. in Austin, MN. Bob grew up on the family farm near Myrtle, MN and attended and graduated school from Glenville.

Bob lived with his parents on the farm helping with planting and raising crops, vegetable gardening and milking cows. Bob also worked for the Roger Kral family for 32 years as a farm hand. Bob moved to St. John’s Knutson Place in early 2022. City life was a big adjustment for him, but he quickly made friends and enjoyed many activities and outings.

Bob was a very hard worker; his favorite movie was Pure Country and he liked watching old westerns on TV. Bob liked to read with his favorite book being Moby Dick. He loved listening to country music and enjoyed spending time with friends who always cheered him up.

Bob is survived by his siblings Diane of Mankato, Carol of Albert Lea, and Jim of Myrtle, and nephew Chad Corporon of Austin.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Donna.

Blessed be his memory.