Robert “Bob” E. Johnson

Robert “Bob” Edward Johnson passed away suddenly joining our heavenly Father on October 19, 2023. Bob was born in Albert Lea, MN on October 24, 1940 to H. Nordeen and Lucille Johnson. He graduated from ALHS in 1959 and attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He graduated with degrees in psychology and history. More importantly, he met the love of his life, Sharon Huss, and they were married in 1963.

They settled in Albert Lea where they started their careers and a family. He worked at Wilson Foods during his summers at home and took a permanent position following graduation. He worked his way through the evolving company changes and ended his career as operations manager at Farmstead Foods. Following the plant’s closure due to fire in 2001, he soon started a new path at Albert Lea Medical Center in supply and distribution.

Bob and Sharon settled into the community and started their family in 1965 with the birth of their son, Timothy Robert. In 1967, their daughter, Sarah Jayne completed the family. The years were filled with coaching baseball, Boy Scouts, watching basketball, tennis, or whatever was the focus of their kids. The summers were filled with many memorable vacations and weekend camping trips in the “pop-up.” He was blessed with four grandchildren and loved talking, texting, and watching them grow into young adults. He was so very proud. He was the epitome of a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We were so blessed to have him in our lives.

Bob was a proud lifelong resident of Albert Lea and active member of First Lutheran Church. Throughout the years he was a member of the Elks, Jaycees, and Sons of Norway and was still active in the Kiwanis club. He enjoyed his morning coffee, gardening, drives around Albert Lea, the town he loved, and at Myre-Big Island State Park looking for wildlife. Breakfast dates with friends were highlights of his week.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, who he tenderly took care of her during her battle with Alzheimer’s until she passed in October of 2021. He is survived by his children, Tim (Becky) Johnson of Seattle, WA and Sarah (Michael) Swanson of Sun Prairie, WI and grandchildren Eliza (Jared) Scharenbrock, David Johnson, Aaron Swanson, and Paul Johnson. He is also survived by his brother Donald and his nephews and nieces and their families. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 26, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with Pastor Joy Knoppel officiating; visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea.