Robert Maxwell

Robert “Bob” Maxwell, 94, of Albert Lea, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea.

Born in Des Moines, IA, on December 16, 1928, he was the son of Roscoe and Alta (Barker) Maxwell, the second of 3 children and the only boy. The family moved to Albert Lea when he was young and he attended Albert Lea High School where met his wife, Catherine “Connie” Gunderson. They were married 70 years before she passed away in 2021.

He proudly served his country in both the United States Air Force and the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart. After returning home, he dedicated his talents to working as an engineer for Queen Stoves and Universal Milking Machines while also farming.

Bob loved his motorcycles, owning Indians and Harleys and was a member of the Falcons motorcycle club. He and Connie also cherished travelling, visiting many National Parks and left town every chance they got, traversing across the United States. When the kids were young, they came along as well, which in turn ingrained a sense of adventure in his children, which is still evident today.

Bob was kind, stubborn and independent, had a remarkable sense of humor and the ability to leave everyone he met with a smile on their face.

Those preceding him in death, besides his parents and wife, are his sisters and their husbands: Dorothy (Albert) Emstad and Margaret (Dan) Kruse. Also, Connie’s siblings: LeRoy (Jane) Gunderson and Dorothy Wayne.

Left to honor his memory are children, Nancy (Kerry) Royce and Richard Maxwell; grandchildren, Kelly (Darik) Weitzel, Adam Royce (Samantha Froendt) and Alison Maxwell (Henry Yordon); great grandchildren, Warren and Harriet Weitzel; many nieces and nephews; and a community of friends who were blessed to have known him.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.