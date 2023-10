Roger Dean Lonning of Albert Lea passed away on October 25, 2023 at the age of 96. Visitation will be held at Bridge Community Church Church in Albert Lea on Thursday November 16th from 4 pm until 7 pm. A private family funeral will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 10:00 am Friday November 17th. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea. A full obituary to follow.