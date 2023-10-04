Scoreboard Published 6:07 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

THURSDAY

Volleyball: Owatonna at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Alden-Conger at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Mabel-Canton, 7:15 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mankato West at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 6:30 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 4 p.m.

NRHEG and United South Central at Waseca, 4 p.m.

Lake Mills at New Hampton, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football: Albert Lea at Worthington, 7 p.m.

Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at United South Central, 7 p.m.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at NRHEG, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at West Bend-Mallard, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at West Hancock, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball: Worthington at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Riceville, 9 a.m. (tournament)