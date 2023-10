Scoreboard Published 7:56 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Area prep schedule

SATURDAY

Boys soccer: Worthington at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Glenville-Emmons at Riceville, 9 a.m. (tournament)

MONDAY

Volleyball: NRHEG at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Spring Grove, 7:15 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Forest City, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball: Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m.

United South Central at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Southland at Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Girls swim and dive: Albert Lea at Mankato West, 6:30 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: NRHEG at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Boys cross country

Albert Lea at Ev Berg Invitational (15 teams)

Team standings

1. Mankato East 35

2. Rosemount 84

3. Lakeville North 116

4. Northfield 131

5. Winona 133

…

12. Albert Lea 318

Albert Lea individuals

15. Isaiah McGaffey, 16:37.08

42. Andrew Tscholl, 17:22.79

78. Caden Hanke, 18:36.56

88. Noah McGaffey, 19:08.37

95. Jacob Miller, 19:46.65

Girls cross country

Albert Lea at Ev Berg Invitational (15 teams)

Team standings

1. Eagen 63

2. Eastview 85

3. Owatonna 126

4. Rochester Century 151

5. Mankato West 151

…

15. Albert Lea 341

Albert Lea individuals

40. Elle Schulz, 20:53.42

42. Alizay Kratz, 21:00.97

76. Mya Hanke, 22:17.40

88. Lola Hansen, 23:45.81

95. Ila Bolinger, 25:01.83

Volleyball

NRHEG 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

NRHEG def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25-11, 25-12, 25-21

NRHEG stats: Gabby Schlaak 5 kills, 2 digs; Izzy Stadheim 4 digs; Elsie Schultz 4 digs; Tayler Schmidt 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Hallie Schultz 25 assists, 1 kill, 5 blocks, 17 digs; Erin Peterson 1 dig; Keira Lenort 4 kills, 5 blocks; Madi Murray 11 kills, 10 blocks; Chloe Stork 3 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Sydney Lewer 1 block, 1 dig; Faith Nielsen 11 digs

Owatonna 3, Albert Lea 1

Owatonna def. Albert Lea 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16

Albert Lea stats: Addison Herr 3 aces, 5 kills; Ahnnalie Hill 8 blocks, 5 kills; Nevaeh Wacholz 6 kills, 17 assists; Addison Dirkes 5 kills

Bethlehem Academy 3, United South Central 1

Bethlehem Academy def. United South Central 25-23, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11

United South Central stats: Kendall Harpestad 12 kills, 13 digs; Madison Passer 11 kills, 17 digs, 1 block; Kiera Schultz 6 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Jaelyn Stangler 1 kill, 1 block; Mckenzie Roberts 1 kill, 1 dig; Chloe Lutteke 7 digs; Karly Koehler 6 digs; Maddie Dallman 3 digs; Hannah Warmka 2 digs; Bella Murphey 1 dig; Eleny Korn 27 assists, 8 digs

Girls swim and dive

Owatonna 93, Albert Lea 67

Albert Lea highlights

50-yard freestyle: Emery Brouwers, first

100-yard freestyle: Erin Boorsma, first

100-yard butterfly: Hatty Adams, second

100-yard backstroke: Hailey Deming, second

Girls soccer

Mankato West 5, Albert Lea 0

Tuesday’s results

Volleyball

Alden-Conger 3, GHEC/T/ML 1

Alden-Conger def. GHEC/T/ML 25-21, 25-16, 26-28, 25-9

Grand Meadow 3, Glenville-Emmons 0

Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons 25-15, 25-15, 25-20