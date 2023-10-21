Soup and chili supper in November for LIFE Center of Freeborn Co.

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

LIFE Center of Freeborn County will host its annual Soup & Chili Supper from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The event will also include a fudge sale where participants will be able to sample, buy and order fudge: Half a pound of fudge is $8. Admission is $9 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under. All proceeds will be used for LIFE Center of Freeborn County programs.

