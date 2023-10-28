Standout Student: Bridget Pestorious
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023
Age: 14
Parents: Katie and Cole Pestorious
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Kristin Kyllo because she made everything fun and was really nice.
Favorite book/author: “Alex Rider” by Anthony Horowitz
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Civil air patrol, Bayside Ski Team, clay target, archery, golf
What do you want to do after high school? Be an aerospace engineer for the Air Force and be a pilot
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Find your passion and put effort into it. Be a good person, take risks, see mistakes as learning opportunities and always move with a sense of urgency