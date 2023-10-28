Standout Student: Bridget Pestorious Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Age: 14

Parents: Katie and Cole Pestorious

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Kristin Kyllo because she made everything fun and was really nice.

Favorite book/author: “Alex Rider” by Anthony Horowitz

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Civil air patrol, Bayside Ski Team, clay target, archery, golf

What do you want to do after high school? Be an aerospace engineer for the Air Force and be a pilot

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Find your passion and put effort into it. Be a good person, take risks, see mistakes as learning opportunities and always move with a sense of urgency