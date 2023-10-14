Standout Student: Tyler Arendt Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Age: 11

Parents: Brianne Biran

Where are you from? South Korea

Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Ms. Kozelsky is one of the best teachers in the world because anything you would tell her she would look on the bright side of it, and she cares about everyone and she gave me a lot of candy.

Favorite book/author: “Wimpy Kid”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Soccer, fishing, being outside, biking, running

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college and get a master’s degree and hopefully be a scientist.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea. Never never never give up on your dreams. It will get better the more you do it.

What his teachers say? “Tyler is an outgoing, fun and respectful young man.”

“Tyler enjoys learning about the cultural backgrounds of other students and makes friends easily.”

“Tyler shows great work ethic in the classroom daily.”