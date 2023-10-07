Star Class: Can-do students

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Submitted

Ann Hareid's class had a blast celebrating the Lakeview walkathon day. They are the star class and have worked hard to build a classroom community modeling daily what it means to be a "Can do Kid." Provided

