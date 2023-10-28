Star Class: Having fun with science

The fifth graders at Halverson Elementary School are busy using their investigative skills. The groups of students were provided with three different cups of different mixtures. The students observed properties based upon color, smell and texture. They explored the pour test. Did the mixture stick to the spoon? Is it runny or thick? Dip test observations were also noted. Did the mixture stick to the paper? Does it move up the paper? The fifth graders were all engaged in learning, exploring and investigating through the wonderful science lens. Provided