Statewide youth deer season returns Oct. 19-22 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Minnesota’s youth deer season will take place statewide Oct. 19 through Oct. 22. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students will be out of school during the youth season.

To participate, youth must be 10 to 17 years old and have a regular deer license. Youth ages 10 to 13 must be accompanied by an adult parent, guardian or mentor 18 or older; accompanying adults do not need to be licensed. Youth may not tag antlerless deer or legal bucks taken by another individual. Crossbows are allowed for use by youth during this season.

All hunters and mentors, regardless of whether they are participating in youth deer season, must follow blaze orange/pink clothing requirements. Fabric or synthetic ground blinds on public land must have a blaze orange safety covering on top of the blind that is visible from all directions, or a patch made of blaze orange that is at least 144 square inches (12×12 inches) on each side of the blind.

Email newsletter signup

Adults may not hunt, unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have the corresponding license. Complete youth season details are available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource youth deer season webpage (mndnr.gov/hunting/deer/youth.html).

Early antlerless-only deer season is Oct. 19-22

Hunters can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Oct. 19 through Oct. 22. The season increases opportunities for hunters in deer permit areas where deer populations are above population goals or where there is an increased risk of chronic wasting disease. Permit areas open during the hunt are 214, 215, 218, 219, 221, 222, 223, 225, 227, 229, 236, 277, 341, 342, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 661 and 701.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers this opportunity to hunters to enjoy the outdoors and manage local deer herds. The bag limit is three antlerless deer and deer taken during the early antlerless-only season do not count against the statewide bag limit. Youth may not tag antlerless deer or legal bucks taken by another individual. Fabric or synthetic ground blinds on public land must have a blaze orange safety covering on top of the blind that is visible from all directions, or a patch made of blaze orange that is at least 144 square inches (12×12 inches) on each side of the blind.