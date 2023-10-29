Suspect in Iowa murder arrested in Freeborn County Published 6:40 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

An Iowa man wanted for murder was arrested in Freeborn County Saturday night, according to authorities.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 11:11 a.m. Saturday to 633 Way Ave. in Woden, Iowa, for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies made entry into the residence and found a woman, identified as Karen Abby Crews, 56, of Woden, who was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the residence.

Roger Laverne Crews Jr., 56, of Woden, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m., for first-degree murder at the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office without incident. Information has not been released about what he was doing in Freeborn County.

Authorities stated Karen and Roger Crews were separated and living apart.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating, with additional assistance provided by the Iowa State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department and Hancock County Medical Examiner’s Office.