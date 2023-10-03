The Department of Revenue finished processing the rebate checks — here’s what you need to know Published 11:46 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Lisa Ryan and MPR News Staff

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Monday it’s finished processing the one-time tax rebate payments. It sent just over 2 million direct deposits and paper checks — totaling nearly a billion dollars — to eligible Minnesotans over the last 45 days.

The first one-time tax rebate payments went out through direct deposit on August 16. By the end of that week, nearly all direct deposit payments were complete. Failed direct deposit payments were switched to a paper check.

Check mailing started Aug. 21, with the final batch of checks mailed on Sept. 27.

Where’s my check?

If you didn’t get a check, the Department of Revenue recommends checking your eligibility requirements. If you are eligible for a payment and have not yet received one, call 651-565-6595 or email mntaxrebate@submittable.com.

The paper checks were sent out in plain white envelope from Submittable Holdings in Missoula, Montana. The nondescript envelope and out-of-state return address made some Minnesotans think it was junk mail.

“The confusing part is it’s got the Montana return address. I think that is what’s confusing people the most on this,” Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart said. “But we’re trying to prevent the fraud and the theft that we know occur, and one of the ways to do that is making that envelope as nondescript as possible.”

What if I threw away my check?

If you threw away your rebate check, the Department of Revenue said it will reissue it after 60 days.

“If a check is not cashed within 60 days, a new check will be automatically reissued and mailed to the address on file,” a statement from the department said.

The money from unclaimed checks will eventually be handed over to the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Unclaimed Property Division.

Customer assistance representatives can also help. Call 651-565-6595 or email mntaxrebate@submittable.com.