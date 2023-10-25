Thelma Frerichs

Thelma Sylvia Frerichs, age 87, formerly of Bricelyn and Blue Earth, Minnesota passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease on October 21, 2023, at Clark Crossings – an assisted living facility in Wells – a place she called home for the past 4 years.

Thelma was born October 8, 1936, in Rake, Iowa. She was the second of five children born to Ole and Selma (Molskness) Ranes and was raised in Bricelyn. Thelma was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a member of Bricelyn Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Earth. She attended Bricelyn School through the 10th grade with the Class of 1954.

Thelma married the love of her life Johnnie Frerichs from Rake, Iowa on July 7, 1952. To this union, 4 children were born: John Bradley, JoDell Ranae, Jennifer Jill, and Jacqueline Joy. Johnnie and Thelma made their home in Bricelyn until 1980 when they moved to Blue Earth. Thelma was widowed for 30 years and was most happy when surrounded by friends and family. Thelma was extremely proud of her Norwegian heritage.

During her lifetime, Thelma worked as a home daycare provider, a clerk at Chuck’s AG Grocery in Bricelyn, and a Teacher’s Aide at the Bricelyn School. After moving to Blue Earth, Thelma worked at Pieschel Pharmacy and Zitnak Pharmacy in Blue Earth, retiring at the age of 71.

Thelma loved her family and people as she was a social butterfly – the more the merrier! Thelma enjoyed traveling on many bus trips throughout the United States and enjoyed a cruise with daughter Jennifer on the Pacific Ocean. Throughout the years, camping at Pihl’s Park was Thelma’s way of bringing the family together.

Thelma was known for her baking skills, especially kringla, cookies, pies, mocha cakes, Special K bars and Christmas candy. Most of her baked goods were enjoyed by local businesses as it was more than she could eat. Sadly, after the age of 80, her baking skills and memory began to decline.

Thelma enjoyed having coffee with her friends at McDonald’s and meals at the Senior Citizen Center in Blue Earth. These friends gave Thelma much company and friendship; also dear to her were her church friends at Trinity Lutheran.

Thelma enjoyed children of all ages – giving many years to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She also helped with church youth activities. In her later years Thelma donated time visiting shut-ins and baking for Trinity Church, along with working at the Green Giant visitor’s center. She was very proud of the Blue Earth Area Ambassador Award which was presented to her in April of 2015.

Thelma is survived by her children John (MaryAnn) Frerichs of Welcome, JoDell (Daniel) Timm of Bricelyn, and Jennifer Fischer of Owatonna; 6 grandchildren: Joe (Lindsay) Frerichs, Jackie Frerichs, Sarah (Jason) Johnson, Stephanie (Brad) Musser, Jesse (Ashley) Osmundson and Jorey Fischer. She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren: Johnnie, Layla, and William Frerichs, Logan and Keegan Johnson, Brock, Clayton, and Maxwell Musser, and Clara and Wyatt Osmundson; sisters Marcy Armstrong and Margo (Fred) Neva and brother Odean (Bev) Ranes and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Thelma’s “adopted grandson” Dominic Askeland lived with her 16 months so she could remain in her own home until she entered Heartland Senior Living in Winnebago in November 2019. In November of 2020, Thelma relocated to Clark Crossings in Wells.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ole and Selma Ranes, husband Johnnie in 1994, daughter Jacqueline in 1980, sister Bergetta Goodnight in 2002, sisters-in-law Marian Winter and Delores Hanson, brothers-in-law Chuck Armstrong, Charles Goodnight, Bud Winter and Ervin Hanson, niece Kathy Hanson Thompson and nephews Todd Ranes, James Armstrong, Tracy Armstrong, and Jerry Winter.

Blessed Be the Memory of Thelma Frerichs.

Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Earth at 11:00 am Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Patton Funeral Home in Blue Earth and 1 hour before the service at the church.

Patton Funeral Home of Blue Earth is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.pattonfh.com